Kansas State Theatre's Kansas Theatre Works Podcast Presents ONE DEAD, ONE DYING

The performance, which takes place on Thursday, November 12 at 7:30pm, is directed by associate professor of theatre Jerry Jay Cranford.

K-State Theatre's Kansas Theatre Works Podcast will present One Dead, One Dying by Laura Camien.

Set in Springfield, Missouri, 1931-1932 and follows the events surrounding the Young Brothers Massacre on January 2nd, 1932, known as the deadliest single law enforcement gunfight in the 20th century. The tragedy shaped national law enforcement procedures regarding the capture and approach of known criminals.

The performance will be released via K-State Theatre's Kansas Theatre Works podcast. Visit www.k-state.edu/mtd/theatre for full information.

