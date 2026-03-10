Yagódy and More Come to Midwest Trust Center in April

🎭 NEW! Wichita Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Wichita & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This April the Midwest Trust Center will welcome Yagódy on Saturday the 4th, at 7:30 p.m. Founded in Lviv in 2016, Yagódy the band began as a spontaneous project that grew out of their acting experience and love of folk music. Their approach to folk songs is unconventional: they reinterpret ancient melodies, immersing themselves in their drama and musical atmosphere. Each song for them is a separate action, a mini performance in which Ukrainian vocals, Balkan rhythms, and ancient songs merge and find their way into the hearts of the audience.

On Saturday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain return for their sixth appearance at the Midwest Trust Center. After 40 years, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain are still thrilling audiences with their all-singing, all-strumming, full throttle, foot-stomping concerts. Buckle up for a helter-skelter ride through every kind of musical genre with plenty of laughs along the way in an evening of classical, pop, punk, funk, disco, bluegrass and metal.

Closing out the weekend on Sunday, April 19, at 7 p.m. will be the Australian Chamber Orchestra. This orchestra lives and breathes music, making waves around the world for its explosive performances that redefine orchestral music. With their fearless leader of 35 years, Artistic Director Richard Tognetti, the ACO celebrates 50 years of transformative music making with a program showcasing why this orchestra is one of the most distinct, inventive, and renowned ensembles on the world stage today. Featuring Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” and a new work by John Luther Adams.