Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

K-State Orchestra Presents SYMPHONY AT SUNSET Concert

Article Pixel

The concert will be presented at 6pm on Sunday, October 11 on the Anderson Hall lawn.

Oct. 10, 2020  

The K-State Symphony Orchestra will present a free outdoor concert called Symphony at Sunset. The concert will be presented at 6pm on Sunday, October 11 on the Anderson Hall lawn.

Guests should bring blankets or lawn chairs as seating will not be provided. Masks will be required.

The concert will feature music by Wagner, Copland, Mendelssohn, and more.

Learn more on the Orchestra's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/College---University/K-State-Orchestra-1287376438071024/.



Related Articles View More Wichita Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Glen Tetley Legacy Completes its First Virtual Ballet Staging THE RITE OF SPRING
  • Red Clay Dance Company Relocates to Woodlawn
  • Theatre Dance Vietnam Presents DANCING THROUGH... Featuring Performers From HAMILTON, NEWSIES and More
  • D.C.'s Chamber Dance Project Announces Virtual Open Rehearsal Of A New Duet By Christian Denice