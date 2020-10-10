K-State Orchestra Presents SYMPHONY AT SUNSET Concert

The concert will be presented at 6pm on Sunday, October 11 on the Anderson Hall lawn.

The K-State Symphony Orchestra will present a free outdoor concert called Symphony at Sunset. The concert will be presented at 6pm on Sunday, October 11 on the Anderson Hall lawn.

Guests should bring blankets or lawn chairs as seating will not be provided. Masks will be required.

The concert will feature music by Wagner, Copland, Mendelssohn, and more.

Learn more on the Orchestra's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/College---University/K-State-Orchestra-1287376438071024/.

Shows View More Wichita Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You