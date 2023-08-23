Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center Presents Arts Education Shows for Schools and Families

Kara Armstrong, Arts Education Program Director, at the Midwest Trust Center presents the Fall 2023 series of Arts Education shows, featuring acclaimed artists from around the world and around the corner.

“We have a great season lined up including the return of our Arts Education Artists-in-Residence, What If Puppets” noted Armstrong. “We are also thrilled to continue our free concert series, Kids Jam. The Midwest Trust Center is proud to provide engaging performances and activities for our youngest audience members.” High-res photos with IDs can be found here.

Performances include:

September 7-8, 2023 – 'ReGeneration' with Joey FineRhyme - From freestyle and original raps to Mongolian throat singing and beatboxing, this one-of-a-kind multimedia performance combines a breadth of musicality with a fast-paced flow of impactful imagery and hard-hitting scientific facts and stats. At the core of FineRhyme's show is Raptivism – music that inspires action while taking the ecological and equity impacts of climate change and making them emotionally accessible through hip-hop.

September 23, 2023 – Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards – Part of the MTC Kids Jam Series. Jazzy Ash invites the whole family to come along on a Crescent City-inspired, jazzy music adventure with her band, the Leaping Lizards. She's a talented and prolific songwriter, as well as a musical treasure hunter, highlighting traditional songs, rhythms and rhymes that have been handed down by African American children, adults and musicians for generations.

October 19, 2023 – 'Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure' – This touring bilingual/bicultural musical for young audiences and families uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of 12-year-old Vita Flores. Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos.

December 2, 2023 – Hot Peas 'N Butter – Part of the MTC Kids Jam Series. Led by Danny Lapidus, the award-winning family music band, Hot Peas 'N Butter, wows thousands of young audiences across the nation every year with their interactive, roots music from around the world. With eight award-winning albums and numerous music videos (some of which have been featured on Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon TV!), Hot Peas 'N Butter makes new friends everywhere they go.

December 6-9, 2023 – What If Puppets in 'Animal Amigos' – Gather 'round the Tree of Life for a bilingual retelling of two delightful Mexican folktales, “The Adventures of Tio Conejo” and “Medio Pollito.” Over the past three decades, What If Puppets has captivated nearly 2 million people through its productions and educational programming. Audiences delight in the craftsmanship of the puppets, which range from glove puppets to marionettes to innovative shadow and object-based puppetry. They use humor and heart to present stories that connect to the complex social-emotional experiences of young audiences.

For more information about the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College, and Arts Education events, visit Midwest Trust Center Arts Education.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available now through the Midwest Trust Center Box Office. Purchase online here or call the Box Office Monday-Friday 10am-5pm at (913) 469-4445.