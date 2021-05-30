Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jayhawk Theatre Will Reopen With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Next Week

An update will also be provided on what was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

May. 30, 2021  
The historic Jayhawk Theatre will reopen on June 8 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, WIBW reports.

The theatre has restored its original 1926 historic light panel, which will be unveiled at the event. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 8, at 11:30 a.m.

At the event, comments will be made by city leaders and elected officials. An update will also be provided on what was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also let attendees know about upcoming programs and summer events.

Those that wish to attend are encouraged to enjoy live entertainment and eat lunch downtown after the presentation.

Read more on WIBW.


