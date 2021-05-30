Jayhawk Theatre Will Reopen With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Next Week

The historic Jayhawk Theatre will reopen on June 8 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, WIBW reports.

The theatre has restored its original 1926 historic light panel, which will be unveiled at the event. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 8, at 11:30 a.m.

At the event, comments will be made by city leaders and elected officials. An update will also be provided on what was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also let attendees know about upcoming programs and summer events.

Those that wish to attend are encouraged to enjoy live entertainment and eat lunch downtown after the presentation.

