Interview: Patrick Oliver Jones of BEETLEJUICE at Century II Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The musical Beetlejuice is making its Wichita debut in Century II today! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

I had the privilege of interviewing Patrick Oliver Jones, who plays Otho Fenlock, Delia Deetz’ closest friend and Interior Designer who helps her remodel her new home. Patrick also has several ensemble tracks, and understudies the roles of Charles and Maxie Dean. His many stage credits include the original cast of First Wives Club in Chicago, and the North American tours of The Addams Family and Evita. His television credits include co-starring roles on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Patrick is also the award-winning podcast producer and host of Why I’ll Never Make It and Closing Night.

BWW: Where are you from?

Patrick: I’m originally from Birmingham, AL, and currently living in NYC.

BWW: What was your first show?

Patrick: My first professional show was during college when I did a summer stock contract atBirmingham Summerfest, and the first musical of the season was Kismet, starring Rebecca Luker.

BWW: Where did you go to college?

Patrick: Samford University, with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and minors in

Theater and Vocal Performance .

BWW: Is there any performer or mentor who has truly inspired you?

Patrick: I absolutely love Ricky Gervais! His complete freedom to be his own comic and pursuecauses that speak to him. And he achieved his biggest success at 40, after years of a singing and acting career that hadn’t brought him much recognition or financial stability. Just goes to show that persistence and adaptability that are greater indicators of success than talent alone.

BWW: How did you get the job with Beetlejuice?

Patrick: I first auditioned back in 2022 when they were looking for their original cast. I went in for Charles and Maxie. But I had booked another show that had plans to go to Broadway, so I stayed with that show. Unfortunately, it did not end up going to Broadway, and so whenBeetlejuice came back around 2 years later, I jumped at the chance to audition again. This time they brought me in for Otho, and thankfully I got it!

BWW: Describe your track in the show!

Patrick: While Otho is the main role I play, there five other parts that come before him. I open the show as the Priest, with the first lines in the show. Then I become a Mover, taking furniture out of the Maitland’s home and then bringing other furniture into the new Deetz residence. Next up is the gospel choir section, and then back into Mover for a quick set move. I end Act I as a Lawyer in the dinner scene, where we’re all possessed with “Day-O.” And then in the first scene of Act II, I come in as the Census Taker before changing costumes and makeup for Otho.

BWW: What’s your favorite part of the show?

Patrick: I absolutely love the big musical number “Beautoful Sound” that opens Act II. It has such energy and so much fun with all the clones and various characters that come to the door. I love watching each dancer and how their tracks shift throughout the number. In my opinion, it’s the best five minutes of the show!

BWW: Any advice for young performers looking to get their first job on a National Tour?

Patrick: While the auditioning process is relatively the same as for any show, the one extra thing they look for is personality and being easy to get along with. Performers are together day in and day out and the creatives work with each of us for weeks at a time, so choosing good people is as important as talented performers. When they say ‘show us your personality’ in the audition breakdown, they mean from the moment you walk in until the time you leave—not just during the songs and scenes. So walk in with open, kind energy and let them see someone they’d want to spend months on the road with.

Beetlejuice is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series and will take the Century II Concert Hall stage for eight performances April 2–6, 2025. Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayWichita.com and Century2.com, or by calling 855-755-7328. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Performances are as follows: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 7:30 pm; Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 2:00 & 7:30 pm; Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 2:00 & 7:30 pm; and Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 1:00 & 6:30 pm.

Please note: BroadwayWichita.com, Century2.com, SelectASeat.com and the Century II Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Comments