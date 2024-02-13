Harvey comes to the Forum Theatre in April. Performances run April 25 @ 8:00 pm - May 12 @ 2:00 pm.

Harvey, a well-known classic in American theatre, is a comedy about the friendship between Elwood P. Dowd and his best friend Harvey the Pooka – an invisible, six-foot-tall rabbit!

When his sister Veta finds his behavior no longer socially acceptable, she tries to place him into a mental institution, only to have a comedy of errors ensue. Elwood’s easygoing nature and kind heart quickly draws everyone into his whimsical world of warmth and joy. Through Elwood and his pal Harvey, we see the true meaning of loyalty and friendship.

Tickets: $36 each. The theatre will also offer a 10% military discount and 1/2 price student tickets with a valid student ID.