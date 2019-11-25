First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Wichita Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Wichita:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Theater of the Year
Ryan Schafer - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 34%
Grasan Kingsberry - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 17%
Monte Wheeler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita 15%
Delno Ebie - LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 30%
Viviano Legorreta - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Roxy's Downtown 14%
Leo Larsen - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 12%
Julia Faust - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Roxy's Downtown 23%
Madi White - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 23%
Gabriella Enriquez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 11%
Claire Wehry - FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 36%
Lydia Harbutz - 1776 - Signature Theatre 17%
Crystal Meek - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Wichita Community Theatre 16%
TICK TICK BOOM - ROXY'S DOWNTOWN 29%
FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 24%
1776 - Signature Theatre 18%
AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 36%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 32%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita 8%
LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 30%
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 25%
LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION - Roxy's Downtown 23%
Kechi Playhouse 26%
Roxy's Downtown 24%
Wichita Community Theatre 19%
