First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Wichita Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Wichita:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Ryan Schafer - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 34%
 Grasan Kingsberry - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ 17%
 Monte Wheeler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ 15%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Delno Ebie - LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 30%
 Viviano Legorreta - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Roxy's Downtown 14%
 Leo Larsen - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Julia Faust - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Roxy's Downtown 23%
 Madi White - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 23%
 Gabriella Enriquez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ 11%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Claire Wehry - FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 36%
 Lydia Harbutz - 1776 - Signature Theatre 17%
 Crystal Meek - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Wichita Community Theatre 16%

Best Musical (non-professional)
TICK TICK BOOM - ROXY'S DOWNTOWN 29%
 FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 24%
 1776 - Signature Theatre 18%

Best Musical (professional)
AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 36%
 IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 32%
 THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ 8%

Best Play (non-professional)
LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 30%
 CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 25%
 LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION - Roxy's Downtown 23%

Theater of the Year
Kechi Playhouse 26%
 Roxy's Downtown 24%
 Wichita Community Theatre 19%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

