December 19th Update: IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Wichita Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Wichita:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Grasan Kingsberry - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita i??i??i??i??i??i??i??i?? 28%

Ryan Schafer - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 27%

Monte Wheeler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita i??i??i??i??i??i??i??i?? 11%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Delno Ebie - LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 23%

Viviano Legorreta - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Leo Larsen - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Julia Faust - Forbidden Broadway - Roxy's Downtown 25%

Madi White - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 18%

Gabriella Enriquez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita i??i??i??i??i??i??i??i?? 16%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Claire Wehry - FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 37%

Lydia Harbutz - 1776 - Signature Theatre 16%

Crystal Meek - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Wichita Community Theatre 15%

Best Musical (non-professional)

FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 27%

TICK TICK BOOM - ROXY'S DOWNTOWN 25%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Wichita Community Theatre 20%

Best Musical (professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 37%

AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 32%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita i??i??i??i??i??i??i??i?? 9%

Best Play (non-professional)

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 28%

LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 23%

LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION - Roxy's Downtown 22%

Theater of the Year

Music Theatre Wichita 26%

Roxy's Downtown 24%

Wichita Community Theatre 21%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles