DON'T ROCK THE JUKEBOX Comes to the Forum Theatre in March

Performances are on March 23 at 8pm, and March 24 at 2pm and 7pm.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Don’t Rock the Jukebox: A Boot Scootin’ Boogie Back to the Future…The 1990’s Country comes to the Forum Theatre in March.

Let’s take a trip back to the future. All the way back to the 1990’s a decade that transformed country music from the folksy style of Johnny Cash to the pop influences that mainstreamed country and introduced new, chart-topping artists such as Shania Twain, The Chicks, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and skyrocketed the careers of Reba McIntire, Alan Jackson and others who adapted to the changing styles.

This is going to be a country music fest of favorite songs from the 90’s to include Chattahoochee, Man I Feel Like A Woman, Independence Day, Fancy and more. Get ready to sing along with Strawberry Wine and do the Boot Scootin’ Boogie. Audience participation is highly recommended!

Performances are on March 23 at 8pm, and March 24 at 2pm and 7pm.




