Carlsen Center to Present BANDSTAND December 17

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with Bandstand on 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, in Yardley Hall.

After World War II, soldiers came home to a new America and made music that inspired the nation. From three-time Tony Award® winner and Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It's 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the country has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Prices start at $25. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





Related Articles Shows View More Wichita Stories

More Hot Stories For You