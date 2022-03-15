BWW Previews: The First National Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN come to Century II Concert Hall

The new musical AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, is now on a multi-season tour that will visit more than 50 cities in the 2021-2022 season.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit "Up Where We Belong" (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes) and your favorite 80's hits including: "Higher Love" (Steve Winwood), "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (Yes), "Love is a Battlefield" and "Invincible" (Pat Benatar), "Lost In Your Eyes" (Debbie Gibson), "Right Here Waiting" (Richard Marx), "Venus" (Bananarama), "I Can't Hold Back" (Survivor), "Never Surrender" (Corey Hart), "Do The Walls Come Down" (Carly Simon), "Fly By Night" (Rush), "Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield), "Overkill" (Men at Work), "Renegade" (Styx), and more.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN celebrates triumph over adversity. Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future. But only the brave and determined can endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley, who is determined to weed out all those unable to pass the strenuous tests of knowledge, coordination and strength. On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of friendship, commitment and honor, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is written and directed by multiple Tony Award®-nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin) and music supervised and arranged by Dan Lipton (The Band's Visit, The Last Ship), with orchestrations by Dan Lipton and Nathan Dame, dance arrangements by Gary Adler. Matt Kunkel will serve as Associate Director.

The design team includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jon Weston, wig & hair design by Kelley Jordan, video design by Austin Switser, and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting. The live stage production is based on an original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is produced by Work Light Productions, in association with Jamie Wilson. The show was developed in part during a quarantined workshop on location in Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square with tremendous support from University Hospitals, the Cleveland Clinic, and the Crowne Plaza Hotel. "A great movie can imbed itself into the cultural memory of a generation. Our goal was to build on that memory, finding new ways into the story through the lens of musical theater," says producer Stephen Gabriel of Work Light Productions. "Like all good stories, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is set in a specific world with its own culture, customs, and costumes-the U.S. Navy," says co-writer and director Dick Scanlan. "And like all great stories, its themes are universal: love, valor, and how our reasons for pursuing a dream determine whether or not we'll achieve it."

Tickets to AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN: First National Tour start at $35 and are available for purchase at BroadwayWichita.com, by emailing WichitaTIX@wichita.gov, or by calling 316-303-8100. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Shows are Wednesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 7:30pm, and Friday, March 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

The BROADWAY IS BACK IN WICHITA SERIES is welcomed by the Hyatt Regency, WichitaTix, and Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center.

BroadwayWichita.com and the Century II Performing Arts Center box office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY IS BACK IN WICHITA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices, and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

For information regarding Health and Safety protocols, please visit BroadwayWichita.com . Please check the website frequently for the most up-to-date information. Masks will be required in the theatre during the performance.

The American Theatre Guild is a 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, and supports Broadway seasons in 15 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.