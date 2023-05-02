Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball

Radio and TV stalwart Zoe Ball will serve as the host of ITV1 and ITVX's highly anticipated theatrical competition, MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream.

Joining Zoe are our judges, comedian and TV personality Alan Carr; singer songwriter Jessie Ware; Olivier Award Winner Amber Riley and Samantha Barks, star of Frozen in London's West End. Each will bring their own unique blend of expertise from comedic interpretation to providing an invaluable insight into the skills required to perform to a West End theatre audience.

Produced by Thames (a Fremantle label), the series, which launches later in 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX, will be searching to find two future musical theatre stars to play the integral roles of Sophie and Sky (played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the hit films) in this global smash hit, feel-good musical.

Set within the beautiful backdrop of the idyllic Greek islands, viewers will have front row seats as the contestants will be judged and mentored by guest industry stars through unique workshops in singing, dancing and acting as well as performances, as they aim to cast these highly sought after roles.

Host Zoe Ball said: "Our contestants are going to go through quite the journey, believe me, but like the show and like the movie, there is going to be song, there is going to be dance and there's going to be fun in the sun. And we cannot wait for you to come on that journey with us."

Comedian Alan Carr said, "Getting to judge on one of my favourite musicals in one of my favourite locations ever is literally my dream job. A whole lot of feta and a whole lot of ABBA - perfection!"

Award winning singer songwriter, Jessie Ware said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be a judge [...] I love Greece, if you know me you know how much I love Greece. I got married there, I sung a Mamma Mia invite to everybody when they came. So for me, to be spending the summer in Greece, finding the new breakout stars and hopefully helping shed some light on the industry and help them find their way, I just can't wait. It's going to be a summer to remember."

Glee actress and West End star, Amber Riley said: "I'm really excited to be a part of such an incredible project. Musical theatre has played such an integral role in my growth as a performer. I am all too happy to share what I've learned and to cheer on the world's next biggest stars! Mamma Mia, here we go!"

Award winning theatre star Samantha Barks, who was also a runner up in BBC TV series I'd Do Anything said: "For sure they are going to go on a really hard journey, it's going to be so much fun, but it's going to be like the movie! We're going to be in Greece, the sun will be shining and I cannot wait for you guys to watch it. I just feel so honoured to get to be on the judging panel because I know what they're going through, I've been there before and I can't wait to guide them and challenge them, and be there for them."

Creator and global producer of MAMMA MIA! and co-executive producer of MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream, Judy Craymer will also be on hand to offer her expertise to the judges who'll be tasked with making tough decisions in their search to find the next West End superstars.

Judy Craymer said: "I know there is a wealth of talent out there and I'm so thrilled that - with the help of these fabulous judges and 'Rock Chick Supremo' host Zoe Ball - we will find the musical stars of the future to appear in MAMMA MIA!'s landmark 25th year. The judges complement one another so well. Alan has a unique comedic insight, Jessie a wealth of music industry experience and Samantha and Amber are the ultimate stage musical powerhouses who know exactly what it takes to get on stage eight times a week in a smash hit musical in London's West End."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said: "We are delighted to be teaming up with MAMMA MIA! for this exciting TV event to search for the theatre stars of the future. To have Zoe Ball at the helm expertly guiding our young stars, as well as our expert panel of judges it's going to be an exciting sequel to an already successful global franchise."

MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream is produced by Thames, a Fremantle label, and Littlestar, with the stage set for its arrival on ITV1. The competition will culminate in a live, dazzling grand-finale, broadcast from a theatre in London's West End, where two winners will take it all and win the roles of Sophie and Sky in MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre as it celebrates its 25th year. This will be a unique opportunity for them, as they'll be starring in one of the world's most successful, smash-hit musicals just as it turns 25 on 6 April 2024.

MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream is executive produced by Amelia Brown, Charlie Irwin and Ashley Whitehouse for Thames (a Fremantle label) and Judy Craymer for Littlestar. The show is commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor for ITV and Louise Major, Commissioning Editor for ITV.