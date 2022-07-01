Zainab Hasan Will Play The Title Role in ANTIGONE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced casting and the full creative team for Antigone. Written by Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles, Three Sisters), this contemporary retelling of Sophocles's epic story has been commissioned by the theatre in its 90th anniversary year.

A torn family. A hostile state. One heroic brother. One misguided son. One conflicted sister, and the second is on the run.

The creative team includes: Michael 'Mikey J' Asante MBE (composer), Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Barbara Houseman (voice & text and season associate director), Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (choreographer), Polly Jerrold (casting director), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Emma Laxton (sound designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate: intimacy support), Khadija Raza (costume designer), Leslie Travers (set designer), Jo Tyabji (co-director), Max Webster (director) and Kate Waters (fight director).

Zainab Hasan plays the role of Antigone, and Tony Jayawardena plays Antigone's uncle, Creon.

Also joining the cast are: Pandora Colin (Eurydice) Rhianna Dorris (Lyra), Sandy Grierson (Aleksy), Nadeem Islam (Polyneices), Abe Jarman (Eteocles), Oliver Johnstone (Haemon), Munir Khairdin (Nikomedes), Susan Lawson-Reynolds (Commissioner), Eli London (Tiresius), Shazia Nicholls (Ismene), Mervin Noronha (Chorus), Razak Osman (Athan), Joseph Prouse (Officer), Nadia Sohawon (Kyria), Riley Woodford (Strom) and Lydia Bakelmun (walking understudy).

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 90th Anniversary season also includes the sell-out hit musical Legally Blonde (playing until 2 July) directed by Lucy Moss, co-creator of Six the Musical, which has now played to over 65,000 people. From 12 July to 28 August, 101 Dalmatians is a newly commissioned musical written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris, based on the book by Dodie Smith.

The theatre also presents a series of one-off MOREoutdoor events including Daniel Kitson with or near Gavin Osborn (24 July, 21 August), Austentatious: An Improvised Jane Austen Novel (Sunday 31 July), Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster (Monday 8 August) from Battersea Arts Centre the BAC Beatbox Academy, Le Gateau Chocolat, making his Open Air Theatre debut with Raw Cacao (Sunday 14 August), and The Luna Cinema presents Steven Spielberg's multi-award-winning new take on West Side Story (Sunday 18 September).