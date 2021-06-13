West End SUNSET BOULEVARD Concert Premieres Tonight, Starring Ramin Karimloo, Mazz Murray, and More

Concert performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard will take place tonight, June 13 at 3 PM and 7 PM at the Alexandra Palace Theatre to a socially distanced audience.

Tony and Olivier Award-nominee, Ramin Karimloo, stars alongside Mazz Murray as Norma Desmond. The cast also features Zizi Strallen (Betty Schaefer), Alex Bourne (Max von Mayerling), Sharif Afifi (Artie Green), Chris Howell (Manfred/Sheldrake) & David Shaw-Parker (Cecil B. DeMille).

The ensemble will feature Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Lee Davies, Momar Diagne, Chloe Hart, Aimee Hodnett, Sejal Keshwala, Anelisa Lamola, Evie Rose Lane, Cameron Sharp and Bleu Woodward.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on a script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to break free with dramatic consequences.

The concerts will feature a 28- piece socially-distanced orchestra playing David Cullen & Andrew Lloyd Webber'S original orchestrations.

The concerts are directed by Jordan Murphy and conducted by Alex Parker. It will feature choreography by Joanna Goodwin, lighting by Jack Weir, sound design by Paul Smith.

Find more information at https://www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/sunset-boulevard-new-date-3/.