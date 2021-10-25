West End Production of WICKED Extends Booking Through Sunday 27th November 2022

Wicked, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, has announced that an additional 500,000 new tickets are now on sale, with booking extended to Sunday 27 November 2022.

Following its return to the London stage on 15 September 2021, Wicked will also play Wednesday matinees at 2.30pm beginning this week (27 October 2021) and has added six extra Christmas shows: Tuesday 21 December 2:30pm, Friday 24 December 2.30pm, Monday 27 December 2:30pm & 7:30pm, Thursday 30 December 2:30pm and Friday 31 December 2.30pm 2021.

Now in its landmark 16th year, Wicked plays Tuesday-Saturday evening performances at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm. Visit www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk for information and tickets.

Wicked currently stars Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sophie Evans* (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie** (Standby for Glinda), Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman***, Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray, Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas****, Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston. Cast subject to change from 1 February 2022.

*Maternity cover for Helen Woolf.

**Maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood.

***Maternity cover for Maggie Lynne.

****Maternity cover for Joanna Sawyer.

Already the 9th longest running West End musical of all time, Wicked has been "wowing London audiences for 15 years" (Sky News) and has now been seen by more than 10 million people in London alone (and 60 million worldwide). "The global sensation" (Independent) is the winner of over 100 major international awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award and ten theatregoer voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including 'Best New Musical' and three for 'Best West End Show').

Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked has music and lyrics by Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted and its forthcoming sequel Disenchanted). It is based on the bestselling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman, creator of the landmark American television series My So-Called Life. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk.