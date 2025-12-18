Alan Cumming Will Host the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BAFTA has announced Scottish actor, writer, producer and presenter Alan Cumming will host one of the world’s most coveted film ceremonies, the EE BAFTA Film Awards, airing on Sunday, 22 February 2026 on BBC One and iPlayer.

After hosting the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises for the first time earlier this year, BAFTA has announced that Alan Cumming will helm the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Taking place once again at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, the ceremony is one of the biggest nights celebrating the year’s best films and the remarkable talent on and off screen who bring them to life. The February 2025 ceremony attracted an average of 3 million viewers on the BBC One broadcast alongside over 64 million video views across BAFTA’s social platforms.

As a multi-award-winning actor, writer, producer and TV host, Alan Cumming is renowned for his celebrated career in the arts, spanning television, film, and theatre. From his Tony and Olivier award-winning performance in Cabaret, to his memorable performance in The Good Wife – for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor as well as an Emmy for his work as an executive producer – Alan Cumming is recognised for his versatility both on-screen and behind the scenes. More recently, his signature charm has captivated TV audiences worldwide as host and producer of The Traitors US, for which he has won four Emmys and two Critics’ Choice awards. He is also the artistic director of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Alan Cumming, host of the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026, said “How exciting to be back in the BAFTA fold, this time hosting the EE BAFTA Film Awards, a night like no other when we celebrate and honour creativity and craftsmanship – and also hopefully have a laugh and create some mischief as we do so!”

Emma Baehr, executive director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, said: “With his sharp wit, warmth and vibrant energy, we are beyond excited that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards. As we honour the outstanding talent in film that brings stories to life on screen, we know that Alan will give us an unforgettable night full of laughter, magic and plenty of surprises, and maybe some extraordinary outfits!”

The EE BAFTA Film Awards encompass 25 competitive categories, which are decided by BAFTA voting members. BAFTA continues to represent the UK’s largest film, games, and TV voting body with almost 14,000 creative practitioners working across the screen industries from all corners of the UK and internationally. Further details on BAFTA’s membership can be found here.

Round one of voting for the Film Awards opened on Friday 5 December 2025. The longlists for the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards will be unveiled on Friday 9 January, with nominations to follow on Tuesday 27 January.

The EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, will announce its nominees on 14 January, with the winner revealed at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 22 February.