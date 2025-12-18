Tracy-Ann Oberman Will Lead Reimagined Version of Noël Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Augusta Productions will present a new production of Present Laughter, Noël Coward's portrayal of the temptations and pitfalls of theatrical celebrity, which will play Theatre Royal Bath from Wednesday 26 August to Saturday 5 September 2026, prior to a national tour.

This new version is reimagined by actress and playwright Tracy-Ann Oberman who will star as Geri Essendine, the first time that the character has been played by a female lead. The role was originated on stage by Noël Coward himself and is traditionally played as Garry Essendine.

This production marks the second time that Oberman has revisited classic texts and taken on the greatest of male roles, following her highly acclaimed performance as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice 1936.

Geri Essendine is a hugely successful actress who has been 39 for the best part of a decade. Her personality, wit and charm have earned her a legion of devoted fans, young and old, and a coterie of friends, acquaintances and hangers-on. Just as she is about to depart for a tour of Africa, Geri finds herself besieged by a bevvy of would-be lovers, not to mention her long-suffering secretary, estranged husband and an obsessed young playwright. Will she ever disentangle herself from their tightening clutches and incessant demands? And deep down, does she really want to…?

Lindsay Posner, fresh from his West End triumphs of Noises Off starring Felicity Kendal, A View From the Bridge starring Dominic West and The Deep Bue Sea starring Tamsin Greig, directs.