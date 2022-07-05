Photos: West End Production of HAMILTON Extends Booking to March 2023; Plus New Production Photos Released!

Click Here for More on Hamilton

Hamilton has announced that booking is extending at the Victoria Palace Theatre to 3 March 2023.

In addition, the first of new production images have been released. Check them out below!

Reuben Joseph plays the title role of Alexander Hamilton with Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Allyson Ava-Brown as Angelica Schuyler, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Roshani Abbey as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Waylon Jacobs as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Joel Montague as King George III. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton is played by Alex Sawyer.

The cast also comprises Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Maya Britto, Matthew Caputo, Filippo Coffano, Ashley Daniels, Kelly Downing, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Olivia Kate Holding, Barney Hudson, DeAngelo Jones, Phoebe Liberty Jones, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Travis Kerry, Ella Kora, Natasha Leaver, Aaron Lee Lambert, Louis Mackrodt, Kerri Norville, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Lindsey Tierney and Brandon Williams.

Christmas 2022 Schedule

Monday 19 December 7:30pm

Tuesday 20 December 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Wednesday 21 December 7:30pm

Thursday 22 December 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Friday 23 December 7:30pm

Saturday 24 December 2:30pm

Sunday 25 December no performance

Monday 26 December no performance

Tuesday 27 December 7:30pm

Wednesday 28 December 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Thursday 29 December 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Friday 30 December 7:30pm

Saturday 31 December 1pm and 6pm

Sunday 1 January 2023 no performance.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 and continued to play there until the start of lockdown in March 2020. The production resumed performances in August 2021.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.