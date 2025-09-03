West End Cast Set For MAGICAL MERLIN at St. Martin's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed for Magical Merlin, as the spellbinding theatre show returns to the West End this October half term for a limited run of magical, musical fun for children and their families. Presented by Perform Productions, the show will play daytime performances at St. Martin’s Theatre (long-time home of The Mousetrap) from 27 October to 2 November 2025.

Magical Merlin stars Joy Brenugat as Broomstick/Ensemble/Swing, Tré Copeland-Williams as Lancelot/Grunt, Michelina DeVeas as Guinevere/Eilonwy, Jordan Donnelly as Uther/Magic Dustman/Pendragon, Sophie Ladds as Morgan Le Fay/Lady of the Lake, Georgie Macaskill as Ninianne/Mildred, Finan McKinney as Ensemble/Swing and Ben Stock as Merlin.

Set in the enchanted world of Ancient Britain, Magical Merlin whisks you away to a land of witches, wizards, and legendary adventures. When the baby King Arthur is born and his jealous sister Morgan Le Fay starts turning people into animals, it's up to Merlin to save the kingdom. With help from brave Sir Lancelot and kind-hearted Princess Guinevere, the quest takes them past fire-breathing dragons and into the magical waters of The Lady of the Lake - all before Morgan can turn the royal baby into a hamster!



Bursting with catchy songs, dazzling choreography and laugh-out-loud moments, Magical Merlin celebrates friendship, courage, and believing in yourself.

Magical Merlin’s Creative Team is Writer and Director Will Barnett, Choreographer Aimee Leigh, Musical Director Annemarie Lewis Thomas, Designer Ryan Dawson Laight, Sound Designer Tom Marshall and Lighting Designer Jack Weir with Production Management by Felix Davies.

Perform Productions is run by Lucy Quick and Will Barnett, the team behind the sold-out 2022 West End runs of Jungle Rumble and Magical Merlin. In addition to their theatrical success, they are also the founders of Perform - one of the UK’s leading drama schools for 4-12 year olds. This term, Perform’s classes for 4-7s will be themed around Magical Merlin, bringing the magic of the stage to the classroom. In 2023, Perform hosted Perform in the Park, a six-week theatre festival at Coram’s Fields featuring four family-friendly shows. This unique event combined the joy of live theatre with Perform’s mission to inspire creativity in children, cementing its position as a leader in family entertainment.