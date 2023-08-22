Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer

The trailer features the voices of Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran as Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle.

The Old Vic theatre has released a new teaser trailer for Pygmalion, featuring the voices of Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran as Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle, with music specially composed by the show's composer and arranger, Will Stuart.

Eliza Doolittle aspires to more than selling flowers on the streets of Covent Garden.  

After a chance meeting with Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering, she finds herself the subject of a rash bet to pass her off as a lady amongst the great and the good of London society.  

Olivier Award-winner Richard Jones (EndgameThe Hairy Ape) directs the Olivier Award-winning duo of Bertie Carvel (The 47thThe Crown) and Patsy Ferran (Camp SiegfriedA Streetcar Named Desire) in George Bernard Shaw’s explosively funny, biting and subversive satire on class, as the ruthless linguist Higgins attempts to transform the brilliantly irrepressible Eliza – who breaks the mould he creates for her.   

Pygmalion will play at the Old Vic Theatre from 06 Sep–28 Oct 2023.

Watch the trailer below.




