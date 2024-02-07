Watch: FROZEN's Samantha Barks Sings 'Dangerous To Dream' in New Music Video

Barks, who originated the role of Elsa in Frozen in the West End, will return to the production tonight, February 7, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Samantha Barks, who originated the role of Elsa in Frozen in the West End, will return to the production tonight, February 7, 2024.

Watch Barks sing 'Dangerous To Dream' in a new music video below!

Frozen recently celebrated its 2nd birthday in the West End, and has extended booking until June 2024.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021.

The current cast is Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall. Continuing as part of the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca BotterillGabrielle CoccaLaura EmmittJemal FelixJordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt GillettDominic Adam GriffinJordan Livesey, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee JonesAoife Kenny, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop, Caitlin Tipping, Anna Woodside, and Rodney Vubya; who will be joined by Oliver Brenin, Ashley J Daniels (King Agnarr), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Bulda), George Hinson, Jonathan Milton, and Ed Wade.




Recommended For You