Watch Eight New Episodes From MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT (IN) This Holiday Season

The UK theatre troupe Mischief is giving everyone an early Christmas present with the opportunity to replay and watch on demand 8 recent episodes of Mischief Movie Night (In), the improvised movie live on stage.

Laugh along all over again this Christmas and share the joy and mischief with family and friends, replay and watch on demand Mischierf improvisers bring a movie to life as chosen by the audience in the studio at the time of recording.

8 episodes are available to watch on demand when you purchase a £15 streaming pass per episode, with 7 days to watch from day of purchase. Available to buy from Christmas Eve on Tuesday 24 December until New Years Eve on Tuesday 31 December 20274.

The last few remaining tickets in London are now available to book at Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadlers Wells.

Sit back and relax in the comfort of your own sofa as you watch missed episodes or replay your favourites. No two shows are the same, as the audience suggests a genre, location and title, and Mischief hilariously bring the show to life, complete with rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and a thrilling live score to laugh along to.

Starring them, directed by you, Mischief Movie Night (In) is a guaranteed comedy blockbuster, and the perfect treat for all the family to laugh along to at home this Christmas.

Their recent, hugely successful run of Mischief Movie Night at The Other Palace in London played to sell-out houses this summer.

Choose an episode and buy a £15 streaming pass from 24-31 December 2024, with 7 days to watch from day of purchase, at www.MischiefMovieNight.com., with limited availability to watch in person at the Lilian Baylis Studio from 7-12 January 2025.

Mischief Movie Night features Mischief original cast members and regulars including: Bryony Corrigan as TBC, Josh Elliott as No Idea, Susan Harrison as You Know Who, Dave Hearn as He's Go This In The Bag, Harry Kershaw as Time, Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Ellie Morris as Surely Not Now, Niall Ransome as We'll Never Know, Charlie Russell as What Not Me?, Jonathan Sayer as Wait and See, Henry Shields as I Suppose We'll Find Out and Nancy Zamit as It's a Slam Dunk. They will be joined by musicians Chris Ash, Richard Baker, Yshani Perinpanayagam and Ed Zanders.

Originally created by Mischief for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show transferred to the West End becoming a Mischief fan favouri. Dring the pandemic the show was live streamed globally for the first time and watched in over 50 countries, bringing laughter directly into families' living rooms.

Mischief Movie Night (In) is created by Mischief, with lighting by David Howe.

