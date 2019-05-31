WEST END BARES Announces 10th Birthday Performance

After nine spectacular sold out shows raising over £300,000 for the Make A Difference Trust, WEST END BARES, theatre's hottest annual fundraiser, returns for its 10th birthday with a one-off celebratory performance on Sunday 13 October at Troxy at 8.30pm with 1500 tickets on sale NOW.

Starting in 2010 at Café de Paris, WEST END BARES quickly grew in size and before long moved to the larger Novello Theatre, before eventually arriving at the Shaftesbury Theatre. For its 10th birthday WEST END BARES moves to Troxy for an almighty party to celebrate 10 stunning years of daring to bare.

This year's theme will be announced later in the summer and follows nine years of incredible shows including West End Bares' unique take on the Olympics in 2012, Fashion in 2011, a Nude Dunnit murder mystery in 2014, reaching new heights of nearly naked pleasure in TAKE OFF in 2015 and turning the colourful characters of Oz upside down in Ruby Strippers in 2017. This year's anniversary show follows 2018's TOP OFF OF THE POPS which was hosted by Tom Allen and saw over 100 performers including Eva Noblezada, Laura Baldwin, Natasha Barnes, Luke Baker and Jon Robyns dare to bare, paying tribute to iconic music artists; the event raised over £60,000 for the Make a Difference Trust, a new record.

Special celebrity guests and performers for this year's performance will be announced in due course. Previous celebrity supporters over the last ten years have included Graham Norton, John Barrowman, Eddie Izzard, Samantha Bond, Dame Judi Dench, Joe Lycett, Beverley Knight, Summer Strallen, Bianca Del Rio, Michelle Visage, Adam Garcia, Dianne Pilkington, Mark Gatiss, Ian Hallard, Celinde Schoenmaker and Oliver Savile.

Artistic Director, David Grewcock said today, "Since 2010, over 600 incredible performers have dared to bare in front of nearly 10,000 audience members. To celebrate our 10th Anniversary, we are pulling out all the stops and throwing a party like no other - and with the return of a strictly limited number of standing tickets in the Pit, as close to the action as you can get, you do not want to miss it!"

The event is based on the original concept 'Broadway Bares' by legendary Broadway and West End director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Melanie Tranter, Chair of the Make A Difference Trust said, "West End Bares only happens because of the incredible generosity of the theatre community who give their time and talent so generously to make this incredible show possible. We are delighted to be celebrating ten years of West End Bares."

Building on a legacy of over 30 years of fundraising by the theatre industry, The Make A Difference Trust raises funds for HIV and AIDS projects that build awareness and provide care, support and education in the United Kingdom and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Trust works with established partners to ensure projects have maximum impact and are sustainable. The Trust has distributed grants to support individuals experiencing hardship across the UK as well as grants to support projects with their UK and International partners, to relieve poverty, provide a safe environment and education for children and orphans affected by HIV and AIDS, and to secure the needs of the individual and the greater community as a whole For further information about the Make A Difference Trust please visit www.madtrust.org.uk

Tickets for WEST END BARES are on sale now and are priced at £25 - £80.

Tickets are available from www.madtrust.org.uk or the Troxy booking line 020 790 9000 and in person at Troxy. Booking fees apply.

VIP tickets are available directly from the MAD Trust by calling 020 7231 9719 and include access to the pre-show drinks reception, VIP entrance to the theatre with a drink on arrival, £10 of MAD money, the best seats in the House for the legendary Rotation and access to the Exclusive After Party. Booking fees apply.





