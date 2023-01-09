Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WE NEED TO TALK, A Jazz Cabaret Comes to The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo

Performances run Friday 27th January 11pm, Saturday 28th January 10.30pm, Friday 3rd February 11pm, and Saturday 4th February 10.30pm.

Jan. 09, 2023  

A Mancunian tells their story of a break-up with Jazz Music in We Need to Talk at The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo. Performances run Friday 27th January 11pm, Saturday 28th January 10.30pm, Friday 3rd February 11pm, and Saturday 4th February 10.30pm.

Nominated for Best Theatre at the 2022 Greater Manchester Fringe, Mancunian, Queer and Working-Class writer and performer Jas Nisic makes their VAULT Festival Debut with We Need To Talk, a Jazz Cabaret. This critically acclaimed cabaret "filled with Mancunian charm, fantastic singing and an authentic story" - North West End. We Need To Talk, a Jazz Cabaret was nominated for an OffFest award for Best Theatre at the Greater Manchester Fringe.

We Need To Talk, a Jazz Cabaret explores the journey of a break-up through an honest, raw and unappetising lens, sharing the most vulnerable moments with a sprinkle of humour and Mancunian charm. This story is woven together with jazz classics featuring songs sung by Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Eva Cassidy, Nina Simone and many more.

Technology plays a crucial part in how we find, interact and obsess over love with apps designed to match, social media designed to flaunt and the ability to encapsulate memories forever. Love is a human right, to be shared between two (or even more) people, regardless of race, gender, religion or sexual preference. Who is this mysterious lover? Is it a woman? Is it a man? Who cares!



