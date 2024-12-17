Video: Watch the ROBIN HOOD AND THE CHRISTMAS HEIST Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Robin Hood and his Merry Band for a spectacular festive heist in Robin Hood and the Christmas Heist at the Rose Theatre until 5 January. Watch the production trailer now!

Robin Hood & the Christmas Heist is written by Olivier Award winner Chris Bush and directed by UK Theatre Award winner Elin Schofield. Performances run through 5 January. The cast includes Matthew Ganley as Robin Hood, Emma Manton as Marian, Andrew Whitehead as Sherriff of Nottingham, and Jodie Cuaresma as Much.

As winter's first snow falls, there’s little Christmas cheer in Sherwood. Cupboards are bare, the nights are cold, and the cruel Sheriff of Nottingham squeezes his citizens for every penny they’re worth. But deep in the forest, in the heart of the Major Oak, legendary outlaw Robin Hood plots an audacious scheme to bring some festive joy to all.

Can Robin succeed? Will the Sheriff be defeated? Will the children of Sherwood have anything to celebrate come Christmas Day? Find out when we bring a new chapter of Robin’s adventures to our stage.

