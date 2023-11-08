Video: Watch the First Demo Session For 'You Gotta Be A Goodfella' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

The Finellis Musical has just released its first "Demo Session" Video for the song "You Gotta Be A Goodfella." This is the first in an ongoing series of videos produced by Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions to introduce some of the songs from the show.

Watch below!

"You Gotta Be A Goodfella" is sung by the character of Juergen Drahtseil, Tony Finelli's ever-present, bumbling, womanizer manager. Juergen is from Berlin but is completely obsessed with all things Martin Scorsese, especially the film Goodfellas. With music by Ulf Weidmann and lyrics by Mark Janicello (who also appears as the demo singer in the video) The Finellis Musical is chockablock with memorable songs like " "Zombie Heart," "The Journey," "Love Will Never Die," and the award-winning showstopper "Here I Am Again" that will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart.

The Finellis Musical is based on the award-winning comedy, The Finellis Movie (64 award nominations, 22 awards in 12 countries; 7.4/10 Rating on IMDb; 5-Stars on Amazon Prime & Apple TV). Previews begin on June 3rd, 2024. Opening Night is June 5th, 2024 at Wonderville, 57-60 Haymarket, St. James's, London, SW1Y 4QX.

Tickets are on sale now. With a top ticket price of only £26.50, The Finellis Musical ensures that this family show is actually affordable for a family to watch together.

SYNOPSIS: It's like Mrs. Doubtfire meets Goodfellas. American singer Tony Finelli spent 15 years in a Berlin prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. The musical begins on the day Tony is released. He returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and takes over the janitor's job.

Casting and Leading Team Announcements to follow.