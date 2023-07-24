Video: Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford

 Performances run from 13 December – 31 December.

Jul. 24, 2023

Get ready for London’s newest and most GIANTGANTIC pantomime. Watch an all new trailer for Jack and the Beanstalk at Broadway Theatre, Catford below!

Jack, his Mum and their cow Caroline live in the Kingdom of Lewishfarm and life is tough; the people are poorer, and the rich are getting richer.

Everyone is at the mercy of Giant Blunderbore and his evil cockroach henchman Boris (who, by the way, secretly wants to destroy humanity).

Will Jack fulfil his destiny? Will Caroline the Cow become a Tik Tok star? Will Jack’s Mum find love in the audience?

This is truly a pantomime for South London, with a kickin’ band, a funky Giant, magic beans, slapstick routines, laughs and silliness galore with plenty of boos, cheers and soulful songs you know and love to keep you singing all the way all the way through!

 Performances run 13 December – 31 December.

 





