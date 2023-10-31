Video: Watch Jenny Fitzpatrick Perform 'As Long As He Needs Me' From OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse has released exclusive footage of the West End’s Jenny Fitzpatrick performing the ballad ‘As Long As He Needs Me’ from Lionel Bart’s Oliver!

Watch below!

Jenny will play Nancy in Director James Brining’s production of Oliver! which will take audiences on a spectacular journey through the streets of Victorian London from 24 November 2023 to 27 January 2024.

In this exclusive performance created in Leeds Playhouse’s studio theatre, the Bramall Rock Void, Jenny Fitzpatrick is accompanied by Assistant Musical Director Jemma Starling in a stripped back, acoustic version of the love song. The song, which showcases Nancy’s all-encompassing devotion to Bill Sikes, is exquisitely sung by the West End star, who recently rocked audiences as Justice in Rock Of Ages; Fama in Berlusconi The Musical (Southwark Playhouse Elephant); Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol (The Old Vic); Fish/Mum in Wonderboy (Bristol Old Vic); played music icon Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and in 2009 appeared in the revival of the musical Oliver! at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

“The thing that drew me to Nancy is her strength,” says Jenny. “She’s such a beautifully complex character with these incredibly strong morals. As a character, I find her very relatable and her struggles within this song are such a joy as an actor to play. She’s so beautifully vulnerable, yet still has that inner determination to never be seen as a victim. She stays strong and loyal and fights for who and what she believes.”

‘As Long As He Needs Me’ has been performed by well-known stars such as Shirley Bassey, Ruthie Henshall, Jodie Prenger and Shani Wallis, who played Nancy in the 1968 Oscar winning film.

Lionel Bart’s award-winning musical, adapted from Charles Dickens’ timeless novel, features some of the most memorable characters and well-loved songs seen on stage, including ‘Food, Glorious Food’, ‘Oom Pah-Pah’, ‘I’d Do Anything’ and the angelic sounds of ‘Where is Love?’.

Oliver! is a classic rags to riches story. Born into a life of poverty and misfortune, orphaned Oliver is a small boy with a big heart. He sets out on a perilous journey from a desolate workhouse to the gloriously colourful streets of Victorian London in search of love and a place to call home. There he’s befriended by the charming Artful Dodger and kindly Nancy before being drawn into Fagin’s gang of young pickpockets where he comes under the terrifying gaze of dastardly Bill Sikes.

The adult company will be completed by Steve Furst; Chris Bennett; Minal Patel; Zac Adlam; Laura Cairns; Rachel Clare Chan;Rosie Ede; Christopher Glover; Frankie Hart; Llandyll Gove; Simon Green; Danny Lane; Rachel Laurence; Jake Lomas; Martha Pothen; Michaela Stern; Harry Waller; and Scott Waugh.

The trio of actors who will play loveable orphan Oliver are Nicholas Teixeira, 9 from Manchester, Carter-J Murphy, 9 from Manchester,and Theo Wake, 10 from Edinburgh. The skilful, cunning and cheeky The Artful Dodger role will be shared by Felix Holt, 11 from Sheffield, and Noah Walton, 13 from Stockton on Tees. Noah was last seen at the Playhouse in 2022 when he starred as Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical.

They will be joined by a further thirty-two young people: Aness Ahmed; Beatrice Armitage; Cyrus Campbell; Ella Jade Chadwick;Zane Chaba; Ariana Dar; Rose Dawson; Rebecca English; Aaron Fu; Ana Sofia Gutierrez Robson; Fearne Lily I'Anson; Kalil Judge; Shayne M Maphosa; Leo Maurice; Oliver Maurice; Amelia Minto; Jenson Lee McMaster; Jett Moises; Karis Musongole;Kayleen Nguema; Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor; Maxwell Paton; Robyn Pennington; Alexa Raja; Reggie Rollins; Jessica Russell;Hugh Jack Ryan; Porscha Mai Staniford; Tommy Thompson; Maddison Thew; Raine Williamson and Buster Wolfenden.



Completing the creative team are: Set and Costume Designer Colin Richmond; Choreographer and Intimacy Director Lucy Hind; Toby Higgins Musical Supervisor; Guy Hoare Lighting Designer; Richard Brooker Sound Designer; Luke Holman Musical Director; Knoetics Music Orchestral Manager; Eleanor Manners Associate Director/Voice Coach; Jo Goodwin Associate Choreographer/Associate Director Young Company; Kenan Ali Fight Director; Associate Sound Designer Nick Lodge; Keston & Keston Children’s Casting & General Management; Annelie Powell CDG Casting Director; Alice Walters Casting Assistant and Abrehet Semra Trainee Assistant Director.

Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances are available and a selection of digital resources, created by the Playhouse’s award-winning Creative Engagement department, will be available free to all schools who book to see the production.

Leeds Playhouse’s Autumn/Winter 2023 season is sponsored by Caddick Developments in a unique partnership spanning 5 years of the property developer investing in culture in the Leeds City Region.