Video: Watch 'I'm Gonna Be Strong' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL At Charing Cross Theatre

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 1 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 2 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 3 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
WICKED Writers Be The Change 2024 Competition Launches; Bestselling Author M. G. Leonard J Photo 4 WICKED Writers Be The Change 2024 Competition Launches; M. G. Leonard Joins as Judge

Bronco Billy

Full casting has been announced for the award-winning new Wild-West End show Bronco Billy – The Musical, which will premiere in the UK in 2024. Bronco Billy - The Musical will play at the Charing Cross Theatre from 24 January until 7 April, with a press performance on 31 January. 

Joining the previously announced Emily Benjamin (Cabaret, West End, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, The Bridge, Bat out of Hell, Dominion) as ‘Antoinette' will be Tarinn Callender (The Drifters Girl, Come from Away, Hamilton) as ‘Bronco Billy', and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (The Odyssey, Hex, National Theatre, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne) as ‘Constance', Gemma Atkins (Mamma Mia!, Novello, Kinky Boots, Adelphi, Wicked, Apollo Victoria) as ‘Dee Dee', Jonathan Bourne (Nativity! The Musical, tour, The 39 Steps, Barn Theatre) as ‘Sam', Josh Butler (recent Mountview graduate) as ‘Lasso Leonard', Alice Croft (The Commitments, tour, But I'm a Cheerleader, Turbine) as ‘Mitzi', Chris Jared (Amelie, Watermill and Criterion, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, tour and Gillian Lynne) as ‘Lipton', Karen Mavundukure (Tarantino Live, Riverside Studios, The Color Purple, Curve and UK tour) as ‘Doc', Henry Maynard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace)  as ‘Lefty', Alexander McMorran (Heathers, Other Palace, Come from Away, Phoenix) as ‘Sinclair', Aharon Rayner (Miss Saigon, Sheffield, Great British Bake Off the Musical, Cheltenham Everyman and Noël Coward) as ‘Joe Eagle', Helen K Wint (Oklahoma, Wyndhams) as ‘Lorraine' and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Saving Grace, Riverside Studios, The Prince of Egypt, Dominion) as ‘John Arlington'. Swings Kalisha Amaris (Sister Act, Frankfurt, Respect: The Aretha Franklin Songbook, West End) and David Muscat (The Many Deaths of Michael Malloy, Plymouth, The Last Ship, USA tour) complete the company.

Bronco Billy – The Musical is a rollicking new musical comedy based on the original Clint Eastwood motion picture.

It's 1979 and life is tough for a group of romantic fast-drawing, trick-riding, disco-dancing Wild West roustabouts and their travelling show, but things take an unexpected turn when Bronco Billy (leader of this rag-tag troupe) meets Antoinette Lily, a determined Manhattan heiress on the run for her life. So begins a wild, zany ride in this thrillingly upbeat musical about love, reinvention, family and living your dream.

The new musical features a book by Dennis Hackin, music and lyrics by Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres, with additional lyrics by Michele Brourman. Bronco Billy is based on the Warner Bros. motion picture written by Dennis Hackin, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

Bronco Billy – The Musical had its world premiere at the Skylight Theatre Company, Los Angeles in on 18 May 2019, opening to great critical acclaim “Spectacular” (Broadway World) and “Fun…brightly enjoyable show” (Los Angeles Times).  In 2020, it won the Ovation Awards for Best Book/Original Musical and Best Lyrics and Musical/Original Musical.

Bronco Billy – The Musical will be directed by Hunter Bird. Other creatives include Amy Jane Cook for scenic design, Sarah Mercade for costume design, Alexzandra Sarmiento as choreographer, Nick Richings as lighting designer, Andrew Johnson as sound designer, Marcus Carter-Adams as Musical Director, John Bulleid as illusion designer, Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-Annie Ltd as fight and intimacy directors, Amber Sinclair-Case as associate director, David O as orchestrator and music supervisor, Danny Hackin as associate producer, and Will Burton for casting.

Gary Grossman, Artistic Director of Skylight Theatre Company said, “I'm excited to be bringing our uplifting musical to the UK and can't wait for London theatre audiences to take the fun-filled ride with us.”

Director Hunter Bird said, "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with this unbelievably talented company of performers to make this Wild West disco musical. This heart-forward group is going to surprise and delight our audiences. Our show will include magic, tap dancing, lasso work, whip-cracking, gun twirling, juggling- and that's just Act One. We're endeavouring to make this show as joyful as possible, and this cast is the perfect group to take on that exuberant challenge. I cannot wait to be in the room with them."

Bronco Billy - The Musical is produced by Los Angeles based Gary Grossman alongside the London based Hartshorn - Hook Productions (Amelie the Musical, Criterion, Choir of Man, Arts Theatre; The Immersive Great Gatsby, Immersive|LDN).

Tickets are on sale now via Click Here.




Video: Watch Im Gonna Be Strong From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL At Charing Cross Theatr
