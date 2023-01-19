Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 3000 Performances in the West End

Yesterday, the production played its 2999th performance at the Duchess Theatre.

Jan. 19, 2023  

The Olivier Award-winning smash hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, yesterday celebrated its 2999th performance at the Duchess Theatre. The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and is the longest running comedy in the West End.

Check out video from the performance below!

Mischief Directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer said today "We're so delighted that after 3000 shows we're still entertaining audiences and making them laugh. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who's come to see the show and we can't wait for the next 3000."

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End and around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion 10 years ago with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

Cast: Tomisin Ajani (Trevor), Jaouhar Ben Ayed (Dennis), Ashh Blackwood (Annie), Anya de Villiers (Sandra), Tendai Humphrey Sitima (Robert), Scott Hunter (Max), Oliver Mott (Jonathan), and Mikhail Sen (Chris). The company is completed by Roisin Fahey, Charlie Richards, Stuart Vincent, Emily Waters and Jack Whittle.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.




