Video: First Look at HIDDEN UK Tour

The tour is set to continue through 2027 and beyond.

By: Feb. 13, 2026



Hidden, the new jaw-dropping dance-circus creation, made its debut at Warwick Arts Centre from 6–9 February 2025. Following an outstanding 14-venue premiere tour across the UK and Europe (February–May 2025), the production embarked on a second 13-venue run, opening at Birmingham Hippodrome in October 2025. The tour is set to continue through 2027 and beyond.

Watch a video preview of what to expect from the spectacle.

Both moving and thought-provoking, Hidden reflects on how, even in a fractured world, hope and illumination can emerge from moments of darkness.

Blending live performance with innovative digital elements, the show sits at the forefront of contemporary stagecraft.

Soaring choreography, a stirring original score, and a transformative set design merge with cutting-edge projections to create a fully immersive theatrical experience.




