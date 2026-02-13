Photos: DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE Regional Premiere at Hedgerow Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hedgerow Theatre Company has released production photos from its regional premiere of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE by Ken Ludwig, now on stage in Rose Valley. Directed by Peter Reynolds, the two-person romantic comedy runs through March 1 in Hedgerow’s 100-seat theater.

The play, first performed at Arena Stage in 2019, tells the true story of Ludwig’s parents’ courtship during World War II. Set in 1942, the production follows U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, stationed in Oregon, as he begins a correspondence with aspiring actress Louise Rabiner in New York City. Introduced by their parents, the pair exchange letters that deepen into a relationship tested by distance and war.

The production stars Max Lynch as Louise and Brandon Tyler as Jack. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Sarah Shunke, Sound Designer Emma Gibson, Costume Designer Rebecca Kanach, and Resident Lighting Designer Lily Fossner.