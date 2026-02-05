Full Cast Set for KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN; Layton Williams Departs

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Co-producers Curve, Bristol Old Vic and Mayflower Southampton have revealed the full cast for the upcoming revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s musical, Kiss Of The Spider Woman.

Joining the previously announced George Blagden as Valentin and Anna-Jane Casey as Aurora is rising star Fabian Soto Pacheco (Dear Evan Hansen, Luciernaga Producciónes, Teatro Auditorio Nacional, Costa Rica, Don Quijote De La Mancha, Teatro Auditorio Nacional, Costa Rica and Guys & Dolls, Frinton Summer Theatre) as Molina, Gabriela Garcia (West Side Story, Royal Exchange Manchester) as Marta, Tori Scott (Guys & Dolls, The Bridge Theatre) as Molina’s Mother, Jay Rincon (Barcelona, Duke of York’s Theatre) as the Warden and Damian Buhagiar (My Fair Lady, Curve) as the Guard. The company is completed by ensemble cast members Jess Buckby (Cruel Intentions, The Other Palace), Alex Pinder (Fiddler On The Roof, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) and Davide Fienauri (White Christmas, Curve).

Fabian Soto Pacheco takes on the role of Molina from Layton Williams, who has withdrawn from the production.

Layton Williams said:

“Walking away from this production was an incredibly tough decision, and not one I made lightly. What Director Paul Foster and the team are putting together is truly magical, but an opportunity arose that I simply couldn’t turn down.

“While I’m sad to be leaving the show, I know the production is going to be absolutely incredible, and I’m sending all my love to the company, including Fabian, who is going to make a remarkable Molina.

“Finally, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the teams at Curve, Bristol Old Vic, Mayflower Southampton, and everyone who has helped me navigate this situation. I’ll forever be indebted to you and hope we can collaborate again in the future.

“To everyone else: please make sure you book tickets to see Kiss Of The Spider Woman It really is going to be an unmissable show.”

Curve, Bristol Old Vic and Mayflower Southampton’s co-production of Kiss Of The Spider Woman is the first major UK revival of the musical since 1992. The production will be directed by Paul Foster (A Little Night Music, Watermill Theatre and Kiss Me, Kate, Sheffield Crucible) and will run in Curve’s Studio Theatre 3 to 25 April, at Bristol Old Vic 29 April to 16 May and at Mayflower Studios 2 to 6 June.

Based on the novel by Manuel Puig and adapted for the stage by Terrence McNally, the 1993 Broadway production of Kiss Of The Spider Woman received seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

Obsession or salvation? One kiss from the Spider Woman can change everything.

In a brutal prison, Molina – condemned for his sexuality, and Valentin – a political prisoner, are forced into an unlikely friendship in the cell they share. To escape their harsh reality, Molina conjures dazzling fantasies of glamorous movies, spinning tales of the seductive and dangerous Spider Woman. As their conditions worsen and the line between truth and fiction blurs, the two men find a deeper connection – one that could cost them everything.

Kiss Of The Spider Woman is directed by Paul Foster, with Choreographer Joanna Goodwin (My Fair Lady, Curve), Set Designer David Woodhead (Titanic, UK and international tours, Abigail’s Party, Curve), Olivier and Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Gabriella Slade (Six The Musical), Tony Award-winning Orchestrator and Arranger Sarah Travis (Miss Littlewood, Rsc, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, An Officer And A Gentleman, both at Curve and on UK tour), Lighting Designer Howard Hudson (Starlight Express, Troubadour Theatre, A Chorus Line, Curve), Sound Designer Matt Peploe (Robin Hood, London Palladium, Indigo, Curve) and Casting Director Stuart Burt Cdg (Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre and St James Theatre, Cabaret, Kit Kat Club). Further casting will be announced in due course.