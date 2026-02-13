Photos: First Look at MUNDO PIXAR EXPERIENCE at London's Wembley Park

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mundo Pixar Experience has officially opened in London, bringing the largest immersive Pixar exhibition to the UK for the very first time. Now open in a purpose-built venue in Wembley Park, the exhibition spans more than 3,500 square metres and features 14 Pixar universes. Check out first-look photos from the experience below.

The exhebitions allows guests to explore meticulously recreated environments from “Toy Story”, “Monsters, Inc.”, “Cars”, “Finding Nemo”, “Inside Out”, “Coco”, “Up”, and many more fan favourites. Each space combines detailed set design, ambient music, and specially crafted scents to immerse visitors in Pixar’s stories.

Visitors can shrink down to toy size in Andy’s Room from “Toy Story”, explore the Scare Floor at “Monsters, Inc.” with Mike and Sulley, race into Flo’s Café from “Cars” to meet Lightning McQueen, or soar through the skies with Carl Fredricksen from “Up”. They can also visit the Headquarters of Riley’s emotions from “Inside Out 2”, and journey from “Coco” Land of the Living to the Land of the Dead.

The London exhibition also introduces a never-before-seen environment: Sunnyside Daycare from “Toy Story 3,” featuring Jessie, Lotso, and the Aliens. The experience also showcases additional characters appearing for the first time, including Dory from “Finding Nemo” and Tow Mater from “Cars”.

Mundo Pixar Experience runs from now until June and is open every day except Tuesdays. Daily time slots begin at either 9am or 10am (depending on the date) and run until 7pm. During UK school holidays, the exhibition is open daily, including Tuesdays. The first few weeks of the London exhibition have already sold out.

Beyond the immersive sets, guests can take part in a special Pixar Ball Treasure Hunt, searching for the famous yellow ball with a red star hidden throughout the exhibition. The exhibition is curated by Pixar Animation Studios, produced by Golden Peak in collaboration with Proactiv Entertainment, promoted by RG Live, Senbla, and Luna.

Photo Credit: Luke Dyson