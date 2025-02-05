Video: Megan Ellis & Annabel Marlow Sing 'Amazing' From MURIEL'S WEDDING; Full Cast Set

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Co-producers Curve and Global Creatures have revealed the full company of MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL running 10 April to 10 May in Leicester this spring. Last year it was revealed the musical would be led by rising star Megan Ellis as Muriel Heslop and original SIX THE MUSICAL Queen Annabel Marlow as Rhonda Epinstall. Watch a brand-new video of Megan Ellis and Annabel Marlow singing ‘Amazing’ here!

With rehearsals starting in February, Curve and Global Creatures have now shared full details of the cast bringing the acclaimed stage adaptation of the cult 90s film to stage in this UK premiere.

Playing the role of Muriel’s father, the corrupt and selfish scoundrel Bill Heslop, is West End and television star Darren Day, whose previous credits include JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at the London Palladium and the recent UK tours of EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE and CHICAGO.

Muriel’s mother, the long suffering Betty Heslop, will be played by Laura Medforth, who recently appeared in HELLO, DOLLY at the London Palladium. Muriel’s trio of idle and good-for-nothing siblings will be played by Jacob Warner (MURIEL’S WEDDING, 2019 Australian tour) as Muriel’s brother Perry Heslop, Joseph Peacock (BECOMING NANCY, Birmingham Rep) as Malcolm Heslop and Lena Pattie Jones (FANGIRLS, Lyric Hammersmith) as Muriel’s sister Joanie Heslop.

Too hot to hang with Muriel, Porpoise Spit’s girl gang will be led by Helen Hill (PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL, Savoy Theatre) as Tania, Lillie-Pearl Wildman (CABARET, Kit Kat Club) as Cheryl, Jasmine Beel (BONNIE & CLYDE, UK and Ireland tour) as Nicole and Daisy Twells (HEATHERS, @sohoplace and UK tour) as Janine.

Ethan Pascal Peters (CABLE STREET, Southwark Playhouse) will play Brice, with Stephen Madsen (MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL, world premiere at Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre) as Alexander Schkuratov, Chris Bennett (ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES, Theatre Royal Haymarket) as Bill Heslop’s business partner Ken, Bronte Alice-Tadman (A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, Shakespeare North Playhouse) as Deidre and Frida, Jasmine Hackett (TOYS THE MUSICAL, Pump House, Watford) as Agnetha, Aaron Tsindos (MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL, world premiere at Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre) as Benny and Jamie Doncaster (STANDING AT THE SKY’S EDGE, Gillian Lynne Theatre) as Björn.

The cast is completed by Edward Turner (ALADDIN, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham), Carlo Boumouglbay (MISS SAIGON, Australia and Asia tour), Andrew Berlin (NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, Donmar Warehouse), Sophie Linder-Lee (WICKED, Appollo Victoria), Charlotte O’Rourke (CRUEL INTENTIONS, The Other Palace), Lizzie Nance (MATILDA THE MUSICAL, international tour), Serina Mathew (HERE & NOW, The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham), Will Luckett (WICKED, UK and Ireland tour) and Jamil Abbasi (THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF MUSICAL, Nöel Coward Theatre).

Based on the international cult classic 1994 motion picture ‘MURIEL’S WEDDING’ (written and directed by PJ Hogan, produced by Lynda House and Jocelyn Moorhouse), the Made at Curve and Global Creatures co-production of MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL is directed by Simon Phillips (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, LOVE NEVER DIES).

Book writer PJ Hogan has updated his own screenplay for the stage, and original music for MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL® is written by award-winning multi-platinum selling artists Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, whose work spans the worlds of music theatre, opera, Coachella and Eurovision. The musical includes additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus & Stig Anderson originally written for ABBA.

Choreography is by Andrew Hallsworth (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT), music supervisor, orchestrations, arrangements and additional music is by Isaac Hayward, who won the Helpmann Award for Best Musical Direction in 2018 for MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL, set design is by Matthew Kinley (LES MISERABLES), costume design by Gabriela Tylesova (LOVE NEVER DIES), video design and creation by Andrzej Goulding (STARLIGHT EXPRESS), lighting design by Natasha Chivers (SYLVIA, Old Vic Theatre), sound design by Adam Fisher (MY FAIR LADY, Curve) and hair, wigs and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates. Casting is by Stuart Burt CDG CDA.

Winner of five Helpmann Awards, seven Sydney Theatre Awards, an Awgie Award, the 2018 David Williamson Prize and an ARIA Award Nomination, MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL celebrated its world premiere in a co-production with the Sydney Theatre Company in November 2017 and returned with an Australian tour in 2019. It was hailed a smash hit by critics and audiences alike.

Undateable. Unemployable. Unstoppable. Stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit, Muriel dreams of the perfect wedding – the white dress, the church, the attention.



Unfortunately, there’s one thing missing: a groom. Following her dreams to Sydney, Muriel ends up with everything she ever wanted – a man, a fortune and a million social media followers. That’s when things start to go really wrong.



Comments