Video: Laura Whitmore and Sophie Melville Talk APEX PREDATOR; Rehearsals Begin!

Laura Whitmore and Sophie Melville star in the world premiere of Apex Predator next month and with rehearsals underway the two actors shared their thoughts on the play in the video here!

Apex Predator opens at Hampstead Theatre on Saturday 22 March and runs until Saturday 26 April.

Directed by Blanche McIntyre, the production stars Laura Whitmore (2.22: A Ghost Story, West End) and Sophie Melville (Iphigenia in Splott, National Theatre; Cowbois, Royal Court / RSC) alongside Bryan Dick (The Hills of California, West End) and Leander Deeny (Abigail’s Party, Northern Stage).

John Donnelly’s Apex Predator is a supernatural thriller that sees Mia, a young mother going out of her mind in a flat with a baby that won’t feed. Her son Alfie’s getting bullied at school; her husband Joe is working all hours for the police on a job he can’t talk about; the neighbour keeps blasting music at 2am; and another body has been found in the Thames. As Mia desperately looks for something in her life she can control, Alfie’s teacher Ana proposes an unconventional route to empowerment – and suddenly the hunted become the hunter…

Apex Predator is designed by Tom Piper with lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Christopher Shutt. The movement and intimacy director is Ingrid Mackinnon and the casting director is Annelie Powell CDG.

