Video: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Trailer

An all new trailer has been released for KINKY BOOTS which started its UK & Ireland tour at Curve, Leicester on 17 January 2025 and runs until 26 July in Oxford. Check out the video here!

KINKY BOOTS stars Johannes Radebe as Lola, Dan Partridge as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman as Lauren, Newtion Matthews as Simon Sr & Lola at certain performances, Kara Lily Hayworth as Nicola, Joe Caffrey as Don, Kathryn Barnes as Pat, Lucy Williamson as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Mr Price, Scott Paige as George and Liam Doyle as Harry. The cast is completed by Kofi Dennis, Ru Fisher, Ben Middleton, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Cerys Burton, Cole Dunn, Kaya Farrugia, Jordan Isaac, Deena Kapadia, Tori McDougall and Liam McEvoy.

KINKY BOOTS The Musical was a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005. After inheriting his family's failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.

The production is directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set and costume design by Robert Jones, musical supervision by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Asso-ciates, additional costume for Johannes Radebe by Tom Rogers with associate direction by Michaela Powell, associate choreography by Johnny Bishop, associate sound design by Harry Barker with production management by Setting Line.. KINKY BOOTS is produced by ROYO and CURVE.

