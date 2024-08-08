Video: &JULIET UK and Ireland Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After thrilling audiences at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End from 2019-2023, & JULIET is on a UK and Ireland tour, visiting Manchester, Southampton, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds and more.

Check out clips from the musical in the new video here!

& JULIET stars Matt Cardle as Shakespeare, Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Jordan Broatch as May, Kyle Cox as Francois, Jack Danson as Romeo and Dr Ranj Singh as Lance.

Also in the cast are Michael Nelson as Henry, Liam Morris as Richard, Rosie Singha as Judith, Nia Stephen as Imogen, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid as Lucy/Alternate Juliet, Andilé Mabhena as Augustine / Dance Team, Harriet Caplan-Dean as Eleanor, Alexander Kranz as Lennox, Aaron Shales as Gregory / Dance Team, Toni Paise as Violet and Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Fletcher / Resident Director and Dance Captain.

There is life after Romeo!

Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It’s My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

& JULIET is directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights, Rent, Little Big Things), with a Book by David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), choreography by Jennifer Weber and set design by Soutra Gilmour. Music is by Max Martin & Friends, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Bill Sherman, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, video & projection design by Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig and makeup design by Suzy Barrett, musical direction, additional arrangements and orchestrations by Dominic Fallacaro, and casting direction by Stuart Burt.

