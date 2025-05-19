Video: Anoushka Lucas 'Shoulders' Music Video for ELEPHANT at The Menier Chocolate Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Anoushka Lucas’ new release Shoulders, from her one-woman show, Elephant, which is opening at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 29 May, with previews from 22 May, and running until 28 June.

Originally commissioned and developed by the Bush Theatre and following two successful runs, Elephant will run at the Menier in a reimagined new production for a limited season. The song Shoulders is written and performed by Anoushka Lucas.

Part gig, part musical love story, part journey through Empire – Elephant is a bold and magnetic exploration of identity in 21st Century Britain which was conceived and produced in its original form by the Bush Theatre. It opened in the company’s Studio space where it became the fastest selling show in their history, before transferring a year later to their main theatre space to sell-out success. Lucas received the Best Writer Award at The Stage Debut Awards and was nominated for Most Promising Playwright at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

