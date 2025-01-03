Vanessa Williams Will Take Break From THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Following Her Mother's Passing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vanessa Williams will take a break from The Devil Wears Prada following the passing of her mother. Williams took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the woman she described as "a powerhouse, dynamo and force of nature packed into a 5ft frame."

Helen Williams passed away in London, just 20 days after celebrating her 85th birthday.

"It’s impossible to describe all she meant to everyone because each person saw a different facet of her," Vanessa shared. "Loyal friend to many, icy stares to a chosen few. We will miss it all."

The Devil Wears Prada issued a statement that Williams will be taking a short break from the production, from Wednesday 8 to Wednesday 15 January. Debbie Kurup will take over the role of Miranda Priestly in Williams' absence. Williams will return to the production on Thursday 16 January.

Read the full statement below:

pic.twitter.com/g3JGslzwLX — The Devil Wears Prada A New Musical (@PradaWestEnd) January 3, 2025

About The Devil Wears Prada

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios.

Starring as the irrepressible Miranda Priestly is Vanessa Williams, alongside Matt Henry, MBE, as Runway’s Creative Fashion Director, Nigel. They are joined by Georgie Buckland making her West End debut playing the driven Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo as the icy First Assistant to Miranda, Emily, James Darch as the devious journalist, Christian, and Rhys Whitfield as Andy’s long-term boyfriend, Nate.

Completing the cast are: Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Josh Damer-Jennings, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Debbie Kurup, Brandon Lee Sears, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Liam Marcellino, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Joshua Steel, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine, Rhys Whitfield and Tara Yasmin.

The Devil Wears Prada, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The production recently extended its booking to 18 October 2025.

Comments