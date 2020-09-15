VOICES OF THE WEST END Announces Live Performance Dates

The concerts star Earl Carpenter and John Owen-Jones, with Katie Hall and Kerry Ellis.

Following four performances at the Broadlands Estate where the show played to an audience of over 2000 musical theatre lovers, one of the first successfully social distanced songs from the shows concerts, VOICES OF THE WEST END, will also play BYWELL HALL in Stocksfield on 19 September 2020 and the BRITISH MOTOR MUSEUM in Warwick on 25, 26, 27 September 2020.

The 90-minute roller coaster of songs from the musicals stars two previous Phantoms, Earl Carpenter and John Owen-Jones, with Katie Hall who played the legendary role of Christine alongside John and Earl in the West End and UK touring productions of The Phantom of the Opera. They are joined by the wonderful Kerry Ellis who originated lead roles in the West End and Broadway productions of Wicked and We Will Rock You.

Audience members will sit in 3-metre square, roped off pitches. Tickets are based on up to 4 PEOPLE ONLY exclusively from two households or support bubbles sharing a post and roped pitch that is allocated on arrival. Tickets are also available for just 2 people sharing a pitch.

As well as hosting VOICES OF THE WEST END at these beautiful venues, the team have partnered with the Newcastle Theatre Royal and Birmingham Hippodrome to sell tickets through their Box Offices and provide staff as marshals for the event.

Producer and performer Earl Carpenter said, "I have to say it was really quite emotional for me. To see five months of work come to fruition, to be singing live again and to hear the most incredible reaction at the end of our little concert was worth all the grey hairs I've developed! The support we've had from the venues we are visiting and the theatre box offices and technical companies we're partnering with is overwhelming. They've all commented on how positive this project is for their own teams."

As a commitment to their industry, Earl, John, Katie, Kerry and musicians Music Director and Accompanist Jennifer Whyte and Cellist Yvonne Marie Parsons are championing Acting For Others.

