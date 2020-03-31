VIDEO: Watch This Amazing Stop-Motion Film Of 'So Long, Farewell' From THE SOUND OF MUSIC

We're all finding new displacement activities during the shutdown, whether it's making sourdough bread to endlessly brag about on Twitter or succumbing to a mammoth rewatch of The Simpsons on Disney+. But all hail Evening Standard journalist Zoë Paskett and her sister Ella for this incredible toy-based, stop-motion film of "So Long, Farewell" from The Sound of Music.

Paskett says this work of art took a day and a half to complete, and I'm sure you'll agree it was worth every second. So much to love: the Captain is played by a skeleton, Liesl has mad plaits, Kurt is wearing actual lederhosen (or possibly ginormous dungarees), and Louisa is in her pants. Also, Donald Duck is among the guests.

Rodgers and Hammerstein would surely be proud. As would Ben from Parks and Recreation...

Me: What shall we do today?

Sister: We could film a stop-motion, shot for shot remake of So Long, Farewell scene from the Sound of Music?

Me: orrr you could cut my hair....

Us: pic.twitter.com/U64S03bLy5 - Zoë Paskett?i??‍? (@ZoePaskett) March 31, 2020

Please watch it. It took a day and a half. Someone other than our parents has to see it

(here's the second half) pic.twitter.com/ibcPxjsVbw - Zoë Paskett?i??‍? (@ZoePaskett) March 31, 2020

There was a wrap party... pic.twitter.com/w6W6tKPGHT - Zoë Paskett?i??‍? (@ZoePaskett) March 31, 2020





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You