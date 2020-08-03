VIDEO: The Old Vic Will Stream JEKYLL AND HYDE on August 5

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Jekyll & Hyde, a dance thriller devised, directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie, will go live at 7pm on Wednesday 05 August and will be available to watch until 7pm on Wednesday 12 August.

One of the UK's most innovative theatre choreographers Drew McOnie reimagines Robert Louis Stevenson's sinister drama in an excitingly physical new dance production with music by Grant Olding.

The stream premieres August 5 at 2pm EST.

Be sure to tune in below!

A selection of full length Old Vic archive recordings of selected productions since Matthew Warchus became Artistic Director in 2015 will be hosted for free on The Old Vic's YouTube channel. This will give audiences the chance to revisit loved collector's item productions, or watch for the first time.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You