VIDEO: Joel Harper-Jackson covers Aerosmith at WEST END LIVE LOUNGE

The final edition of West End Live Lounge saw Joel Harper-Jackson take to the stage with a powerful performance of “Dream On” by Aerosmith, as part of the long-running concert series’ farewell event in London. Established in 2017, West End Live Lounge has become a key date in the theatre calendar, uniting performers from across the West End while raising funds for UK charities including Mind, Shelter, Women’s Aid, UNICEF, Barnardo’s, Samaritans, Centrepoint, Cancer Research UK, and Bowel Cancer UK.

Joel Harper-Jackson, who recently starred in Standing At The Sky's Edge at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, is widely recognised for his work across stage and screen. His theatre credits include c*ck(Ambassador's Theatre), Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre), La Cage aux Folles (UK Tour), Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), and Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre), among others. On screen, he has appeared in ITV’s Doctor Who, Pieces of Her for Netflix, and the feature film The Colour Room.

His performance of “Dream On” formed part of a diverse line-up of West End artists appearing throughout the evening, marking the conclusion of the concert series which, over eight years, has featured hundreds of performers and raised significant funds for charitable causes.

The final West End Live Lounge celebrated both the creative and philanthropic achievements of the event since its inception, with returning performers and new voices coming together to mark the occasion. The evening closed with tributes to the organisers, artists, and audiences who have supported the series and its charitable mission since 2017.

You can donate to Bowel Cancer UK here