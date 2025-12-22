Photos: David Hunter, Lauren Ward and Hannah Corneau in BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL Artwork

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now check out artwork for Beautiful Little Fool, featuring David Hunter - whose extensive musical theatre roles include Waitress, Once, Kinky Boots and The Time Traveller’s Wife - as ‘F. Scott’ alongside Lauren Ward (Matilda, Dear Evan Hansen, Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as ‘Scottie’, Hannah Corneau (Wicked, Renascence, Frozen) as ‘Zelda’, ahead of the world premiere production at Southwark Playhouse Borough from Thursday 15 January until Saturday 28 February 2026.

With music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau and a book by Mona Mansour, directed by Michael Greif, Beautiful Little Fool tells the story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald through the eyes of their daughter Scottie, as she rediscovers the lives and writings of her brilliant and tempestuous parents.

The company is completed by David Austin-Barnes (Book of Mormon, US tour) as ensemble / cover ‘F.Scott’, Amy Parker (13 Going on 30, Manchester Opera House, Ride, Charing Cross Theatre) as Ensemble / cover ‘Scottie’ and ‘Zelda’, and Jasmine Hackett (Muriel’s Wedding, Leicester Curve, Toys the Musical, Watford) as swing.

The release of the full Beautiful Little Fool concept album – featuring Jessie Mueller, Ryan Vasquez and Hannah Corneau – continues to build excitement ahead of the London premiere. Following the first single So Alive, sung by Jessie Mueller, audiences can also enjoy One Night in July, available to stream alongside the complete album on all major platforms, including Spotify and Amazon.

Recorded in New York with orchestrations and musical direction by Adam Rothenberg, the album offers an early introduction to Hannah Corneau’s lush and emotionally charged score.

The London production of Beautiful Little Fool will have orchestrations by Adam Rothenberg, musical direction by Jerome van den Berghe, set design by Shankho Chaudhuri, costume design by Laura Hopkins, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design by Domnic Bilkey.