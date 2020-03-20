VIDEO: Hope Mill Theatre Bosses Discuss The Devastating Shutdown On BBC Breakfast

Article Pixel Mar. 20, 2020  

William Whelton and Joseph Houston, respectively the Executive Director and Artistic Director of Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss the devastating effects of the shutdown on the theatre industry. Watch the video below:

The Hope Mill made the difficult decision to close its doors, ending the current production of ZORRO, in light of the Government's advice to avoid non-essential contact.

The theatre has also recently announced that it will not be going ahead with its planned production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in May.

Our thoughts are with the Hope Mill team and everyone in the industry affected by the Covid-19 shutdown. If you can, please donate to your local theatre and help them weather this incredibly tough time.



