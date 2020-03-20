VIDEO: Hope Mill Theatre Bosses Discuss The Devastating Shutdown On BBC Breakfast
William Whelton and Joseph Houston, respectively the Executive Director and Artistic Director of Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss the devastating effects of the shutdown on the theatre industry. Watch the video below:
"We can't even put a show on to lift people's spirits" ?- BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 20, 2020
a?? This married couple successfully founded a new theatre but now their dream is in jeopardy. We'll have more on the impact the coronavirus is having on the entertainment industry on #BBCBreakfast ? pic.twitter.com/vCMoRt6hbB
The Hope Mill made the difficult decision to close its doors, ending the current production of ZORRO, in light of the Government's advice to avoid non-essential contact.
The theatre has also recently announced that it will not be going ahead with its planned production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in May.
It is with such a heavy heart that we have to announce that, due to the current global situation and the uncertainty within the theatre industry, our production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will not be going ahead in May aoe?- Hope Mill Theatre (@hopemilltheatr1) March 20, 2020
Thank you for your continued support ? pic.twitter.com/H3RN2bzEjG
Our thoughts are with the Hope Mill team and everyone in the industry affected by the Covid-19 shutdown. If you can, please donate to your local theatre and help them weather this incredibly tough time.