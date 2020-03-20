VIDEO: Hope Mill Theatre Bosses Discuss The Devastating Shutdown On BBC Breakfast

William Whelton and Joseph Houston, respectively the Executive Director and Artistic Director of Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss the devastating effects of the shutdown on the theatre industry. Watch the video below:

"We can't even put a show on to lift people's spirits" ?

a?? This married couple successfully founded a new theatre but now their dream is in jeopardy. We'll have more on the impact the coronavirus is having on the entertainment industry on #BBCBreakfast ? pic.twitter.com/vCMoRt6hbB - BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 20, 2020

The Hope Mill made the difficult decision to close its doors, ending the current production of ZORRO, in light of the Government's advice to avoid non-essential contact.

The theatre has also recently announced that it will not be going ahead with its planned production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in May.

It is with such a heavy heart that we have to announce that, due to the current global situation and the uncertainty within the theatre industry, our production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will not be going ahead in May aoe?

Thank you for your continued support ? pic.twitter.com/H3RN2bzEjG - Hope Mill Theatre (@hopemilltheatr1) March 20, 2020

Our thoughts are with the Hope Mill team and everyone in the industry affected by the Covid-19 shutdown. If you can, please donate to your local theatre and help them weather this incredibly tough time.





