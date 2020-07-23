VIDEO: Beverley Knight Says She's Making History on Her Way to Perform at the London Palladium

Beverley Knight will perform at The London Palladium this week, as part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's pilot shows scheme to test the safety of the theatre.

Knight posted a video on Twitter on her way to the performance, talking about just how important it is.

On my way to the [London Palladium] to make some HISTORY! A pilot gig to show live performances can work despite Covid19," she writes. "If today is deemed successful by Public Health England and the government, then live performance is BACK!"

Knight's live performance will take place on Thursday 23 July, and will feature socially distanced audiences. Increased health and safety measures will be taken including "enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, mandatory face coverings, temperature checks, digital tickets, in-seat service and cashless systems as well as multiple hand sanitiser stations."

Earlier this summer,, Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he will run a reopening test at the London Palladium in July, inspired by the success of an ongoing production of The Phantom of the Opera in South Korea.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, recently shared photos on Twitter of a meeting that recently took place between himself, Lloyd Webber and Public Health England at the London Palladium.

"I saw v comprehensive safety measures in place," Dowden tweeted. "Despite the huge challenges, we're working intensively with them & others to get theatres open as soon as safe and I know that panto season is key."

