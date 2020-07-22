Beverley Knight Will Perform at the London Palladium as Part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Pilot Shows Scheme

The performance will feature a socially distanced audience and increased safety measures.

Beverley Knight will perform at The London Palladium this week, as part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's pilot shows scheme to test the safety of the theatre, WhatsOnStage reports.

Knight's live performance will take place on Thursday 23 July, and will feature socially distanced audiences. Increased health and safety measures will be taken including "enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, mandatory face coverings, temperature checks, digital tickets, in-seat service and cashless systems as well as multiple hand sanitiser stations."

The theatre has also produced a visitor guide for the day, which can be viewed here.

The show is sold out.

Read more on WhatsOnStage.

Earlier this summer,, Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he will run a reopening test at the London Palladium in July, inspired by the success of an ongoing production of The Phantom of the Opera in South Korea.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, recently shared photos on Twitter of a meeting that recently took place between himself, Lloyd Webber and Public Health England at the London Palladium.

"I saw v comprehensive safety measures in place," Dowden tweeted. "Despite the huge challenges, we're working intensively with them & others to get theatres open as soon as safe and I know that panto season is key."

