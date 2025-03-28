UNDERTALE Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary With One-Night-Only Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning video game Undertale, created by American indie developer Toby Fox, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special, one-night-only live orchestral concert event. The Determination Symphony will take place at the Eventim Apollo on June 22, 2025. Tickets are available on Friday 28th March.

The Determination Symphony will celebrate 10 years of Undertale with the music that players know and love, live in concert. Fans will fall into the Underground, accompanied by a live orchestra, performing arrangements of Undertale's iconic soundtrack alongside gameplay on screen.

The epic one-night-only concert, featuring a 25-piece orchestra, will be performing developer Toby Fox's legendary music that encompasses Undertale's 10-year history. Fans will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to go on a musical journey from the initial fall into the underground, and leading them through the Ruins, Snowdin, Waterfall, Hotland, and so much more!

Undertale is a 2015 role-playing video game created by American indie developer Toby Fox. The player controls a child who has fallen into the Underground: a large, secluded region under the surface of the Earth, separated by a magical barrier. The player meets various monsters during the journey back to the surface, some of which may engage in combat. They can opt to pacify or subdue monsters in order to spare them instead of killing them. These choices affect the game, with the dialogue, characters, and story changing based on outcomes.

Outside of artwork and character designs by Temmie Chang and other guest designers, Fox developed the entirety of the game by himself, including the script and music. The game was acclaimed for its thematic material, musical score, originality, story, dialogue, and characters. The game has sold at least five million copies and was nominated for multiple accolades and awards. Several gaming publications and conventions listed Undertale as Game of the Year, and others have since listed it as one of the greatest video games ever made.

